‘It’s frustrating’: Providence Schools superintendent discusses contract negotiations with union

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union continues to be under contract negotiations with the school district.

Providence Public Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters joined 12 News at 4 on Tuesday. He last joined 12 News after the union took a vote of no confidence in him and R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

“Contract negotiations still are occurring,” Peters said. “but it’s frustrating we’ve got to have a transformative contract.”

Last June, the state unveiled a turnaround plan for Providence schools with certain goalposts for the first year.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” Peters said. “We had record number of employees or teachers of color that we’ve hired.”

While some of the school system’s curriculum is already aligned, the superintendent said they will be expanding that to all of the schools.

“By the end of the summer we will have an aligned, high quality, culturally responsive curriculum for K all the way through twelfth grade,” he said.

They also plan to add more pre-kindergarten spots in the future, the superintendent added.

Peters reminded students to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions during their April break, so they can enjoy events like prom and graduation.