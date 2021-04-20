CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

‘It’s frustrating’: Providence Schools superintendent discusses contract negotiations with union

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union continues to be under contract negotiations with the school district.

Providence Public Schools Superintendent Harrison Peters joined 12 News at 4 on Tuesday. He last joined 12 News after the union took a vote of no confidence in him and R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

“Contract negotiations still are occurring,” Peters said. “but it’s frustrating we’ve got to have a transformative contract.”

Last June, the state unveiled a turnaround plan for Providence schools with certain goalposts for the first year.

“I think we’ve done a great job,” Peters said. “We had record number of employees or teachers of color that we’ve hired.”

While some of the school system’s curriculum is already aligned, the superintendent said they will be expanding that to all of the schools.

“By the end of the summer we will have an aligned, high quality, culturally responsive curriculum for K all the way through twelfth grade,” he said.

They also plan to add more pre-kindergarten spots in the future, the superintendent added.

Peters reminded students to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions during their April break, so they can enjoy events like prom and graduation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/16/21: Mike Sabitoni

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community