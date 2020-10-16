‘It’s disappointing’: Care New England tosses thousands of masks after falling victim to scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One of Rhode Island’s top hospital groups is throwing away 11,000 N95 masks after learning at least one batch of them isn’t authentic.

Care New England confirmed Thursday that the masks were purchased from Makrite, a company that sources personal protective equipment globally.

“We had the shipping information, the invoice information, everything seemed to be authentic so we had no reason to believe they were not authentic,” Care New England’s Robin Neale said.

Neale said employees noticed something was amiss while trying the masks on. She said they looked normal, but didn’t fit quite right.

“We expected they wouldn’t fit everybody, but it was a larger fail rate than we would’ve thought,” she said.

After some of the masks were tested and proven to be below the N95 standard, Care New England notified all of its staff members and directed them to discard all Makrite-brand masks.

Since it’s tough to tell whether a Makrite mask is counterfeit or not, Neale said they’re tossing all of the Makrite N95’s masks they purchased as a precaution.

“We are in the process of notifying each person individually,” Neale said, adding that only 5% of Care New England’s workforce uses the masks in question.

“It’s really disappointing that somebody would prey on the people that, I think, are heroes at this point,” she continued.

It’s not just happening here, however. Makrite has posted dozens of scam notices on its website regarding counterfeit masks since March, including five from this month alone.

Last month, U.S. Boarder and Customs Agents in Chicago pulled $3 million worth of masks after learning part of the order was counterfeit. The entire order, which considered of half a million masks, was held for further testing.

The Rhode Island Department of Health, which said they did not supply Care New England with the counterfeit masks, is still trying to figure out how this happened.

“They’re frontline workers,” Neale said. “The people caring for COVID patients, and that somebody would sell fake respirators to a healthcare organization or to be used by a healthcare organization is really disappointing.”

In a statement, Lifespan, Rhode Island’s other top hospital group, said it has not distributed any Makrite-brand N95 masks to its personnel, but they do have a supply of those masks stashed away at a donation center.

12 News reached out to Makrite regarding the counterfeit masks, but has yet to hear back.