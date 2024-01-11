PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been one month since the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) abruptly shut down one side of I-195, which has caused monumental traffic delays in surrounding communities.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the closure was necessary for safety reasons after an engineer sounded the alarm about significant structural issues on the westbound side. The bridge is used by more than 96,000 vehicles per day.

Alviti explained that a number of the pins designed to brace the bridge have been severed. He warned that if the westbound side remained open, there could have been a “catastrophic failure” that might have caused it to collapse.

A little more than three days after the bridge was shut down, “bypass lanes” opened. With the temporary traffic pattern, there are two eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes on the highway in and out of Providence — all on the eastbound side of the bridge.

The Gano Street off-ramp (Exit 1D) and the on-ramps to I-195 West from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue remain closed.

Even with the bypass lanes, traffic is still a headache for drivers heading in and out of the city, as well as in the surrounding communities.

In East Providence, Mayor Bob DaSilva said the city is implementing a series of traffic changes to alleviate congestion at the on-ramp to I-195.

RIDOT also created a temporary ferry service between Bristol and Providence as an alternate way for commuters. Due to low ridership, the ferry’s last day of service will be on Friday, Jan. 19.

The closure is expected to be in place for about three months as repairs are made.