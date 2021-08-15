‘It’s awful’: RI Haitian organization leader says of devastation to country

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Haitian community in Rhode Island is reeling from the recent devastation as many of them, desperately trying to connect with loved ones.

12 News spoke with Bernard Georges, President of New Bridges For Haitian Success.

Georges has an uncle, brother and sister living in the country. He said they sent him a video of them running to safety after feeling their house shake.

“Honestly, I try to sleep, I couldn’t sleep. It is just in my mind. It is bothering me and it is worrying me. I do not know what to expect,” he said.

Georges said right now, the main objective is to get people medical attention.

“In order for you to receive treatment, if you go to any clinic, you need cash in your hands. If you don’t have cash, they will not treat you.”

You can visit nb4hs.org to find out how you can help.