‘It would mean the world to me’: East Providence man desperately searching for kidney donor

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence woman is doing everything within her power to help her soon-to-be brother-in-law find a kidney donor.

Alex Peguero, 27, has kidney disease and is currently suffering from stage-four renal failure.

“It’s gotten harder as the days go by,” he said. “My kidneys are actually getting worse.”

In an effort to grab someone’s attention, his future sister-in-law decided to turn her car into a moving billboard, which reads: “Kidney donor needed, blood types A or O.”

“I put it on my car in hopes someone would notice it,” Brittney Missildine said. “I’m in a truck, you know, so when someone’s sitting behind me in traffic, maybe they’ll take a picture and put it online, just to spread the word, and hopefully somebody can help save his life.”

His twin brother, Missildine’s fiancé, was diagnosed with the disease a few years earlier but was able to find a donor. Peguero said he learned he had kidney disease when he attempted to donate one of his kidneys to his brother.

The American Kidney Fund estimates that the average wait time for a kidney transplant is approximately four years, but Missildine said Peguero can’t wait that long.

“We all have two kidneys. If you can donate one to save someone’s life and live healthy with one, why not?” she said.

Peguero said he’s been on Dialysis, and the transplant list, for more than a year. As his health continues to decline, his need to find a donor is becoming more and more urgent.

“It would mean the world to me, I’ve been searching for a long time for a donor,” he said. “It always gives me hope, there’s always that good person out there that’s willing to donate, so that is always in the back of my mind.”

The family has created a GoFundMe page not only to help pay for Peguero’s medical expenses, but also to get the word out regarding his situation.

Anyone interested in becoming a living donor can contact the Rhode Island Hospital Kidney Donor Coordinator at (401) 444-3091.