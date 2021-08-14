‘It was a petrifying moment’: RI state representative felt Haiti earthquake

JAMAICA (WPRI) — More than 300 people are dead and hundreds are injured or missing after a 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency.

The Prime Minister has now declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country.

This coming just days before Tropical Storm Grace is expected to make landfall.

Rhode Island Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell is currently in Jamaica on vacation with her sister Pearline Duff-Porter and says they were interrupted by the earthquake Saturday morning.

“Everything was shaking, to be honest with you,” Ranglin-Vassell said. “It was just a petrifying moment.”

“I felt like my head was spinning at first and then I look over to my sister and I see something moving and then I see the bed going,” Duff-Porter said. “Then we looked outside and we could see the water. It was just something, I’ve never seen.”

Ranglin-Vassell said she wanted to send her thoughts and prayers to the people of Haiti but also the Haitian community back here in Rhode Island.

She said after the devastating earthquake in 2010 and the recent assassination of the Haitian president, the country has been through a lot.