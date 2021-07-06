‘It was a brutal murder’: Investigation underway after man shot, run over by car in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot and run over by a car in Providence over the weekend.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday night in the area of Hanover and Ford streets.

When the officers arrived on scene, Lapatin said they found David Lozada, of Providence, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Lapatin said the initial investigation reveals Lozada was walking down the street when the someone began shooting at him from an oncoming vehicle.

“That’s when the victim fell to the ground and was subsequently run over by the person in the car,” Lapatin said. “It was a brutal murder.”

Lozada was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Lapatin believes Loazada was targeted and that he knew the area well.

“He lived there a year or two ago, but he lives in a different community now,” Lapatin explained.

Lozada’s death is the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

Jose Mejia, who used to work for the Providence Police Department, tells 12 News he’s lived on Ford Street for 15 years.

“We are now part of that list of murders,” he said of his neighborhood. “We never expect to be on that list of murders but things happen.”

Despite the incident, Mejia reassured his neighbors that the streets remain safe.

“We take care of this street, we don’t want something like this to happen,” he said.

Lapatin said the investigation is ongoing and he expects more information to be released soon.