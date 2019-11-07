‘It is deeply concerning’: Mayors decry report of NYC secretly sending homeless to RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Rhode Island mayors expressed frustration Thursday toward a report that homeless families have been relocated to their cities from New York City without their knowledge.

The New York Post reported last week that the city has been secretly exporting homeless individuals and families to other parts of the country with a year’s worth of rent in their pockets under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Special One-Time Assistance Program.” In some cases, New York taxpayers also foot the bill for travel expenses and furnishings.

Citing Department of Homeless Services data, the post said New York has sent 5,074 families—12,482 individuals in total—to 373 cities and towns in 32 states and Puerto Rico, with the receiving community often being none the wiser.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, and Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt released a joint statement Thursday calling the program “an outrageous example of bad public policy.” They said it’s “irresponsible” for New York to spring needy families on other communities without warning, especially those already “working with limited resources to improve [their] residents’ quality of life.”

A map provided by the Post shows only a small number of families have been relocated to Rhode Island—three to Providence and one each to Pawtucket and Woonsocket—but the mayors said they have no way of knowing whether more may arrive in the future, noting that any additional families take away from valuable state and local resources.

The three mayors said they hope to work with state leaders and the R.I. Department of Human Services to try to make sure the program doesn’t negatively affect their cities moving forward.

Full statement from Elorza, Grebien and Baldelli-Hunt: