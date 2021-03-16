‘It helps protect the community’: East Providence officers taking part in body-worn, in-car camera pilot program

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to better the transparency between officers and city residents, the East Providence Police Department is taking part in a camera pilot program.

East Providence Police Captain Floyd Gardner said six officers have volunteered to participate in the trial, in which they’ll test out six different types of body-worn and in-car camera systems.

Gardner said the department opted to take part in the program due to the increased demand for police reform nationwide.

“Given the climate that’s going on right now, we want to foster a better relationship between East Providence and the community we serve,” Gardner said. “That’s what is prompting a surge in body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems.”

The pilot program will take place over the course of three to four months, Gardner said.

The field-testing phase of the camera systems, according to Gardner, will allow the officers to properly evaluate the effectiveness of the equipment.

“Ease of use, ease of wearing, function stuff like that,” Gardner said.

Gardner said the department has created a “pilot program policy” which details w hen the cameras should be turned on and when they should be turned off.

He said most interactions between officers and residents will be recorded, with certain exceptions being when they’re interviewing victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

“It would cut down on any like false allegations against police officers and it would aid stopping any bad behavior because they know we’re wearing a body camera and that goes both ways,” Gardner said. “It helps protect us. It helps protect the community.”

Gardner said the department will release any footage from the cameras will be done so in compliance with state law.

Right now, Providence and Middletown are the only two Rhode Island police departments that require their officers to wear body cameras.

Gardner said after the pilot program is over, they will evaluate the cameras and discuss funding. If the department ultimately decides to move forward with the use of body cameras, Gardner said he’d support that.

“East Providence has always been one of the frontrunners in adopting new technologies … Because of the climate and what’s going on right now, you’re probably going to see this is going to be instituted throughout the state at some point in time,” he said.