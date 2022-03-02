PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though Gov. Dan McKee said Rhode Island is ready to accept Ukrainian refugees with open arms, the nonprofit that would be in charge of placing them tells 12 News those plans may not be finalized for several years.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country since the Russian invasion began last week.

Kathy Cloutier, director of the DORCAS International Institute of Rhode Island, said despite the dire circumstances, it could be anywhere between two and 20 years before Ukrainian refugees are allowed into the United States.

“Generally, the United States is most concerned with resettling refugees when we’ve had a hand in creating some of the issues that are happening in their country,” Cloutier explained. “So, in addition to the trauma of fearing for your life … you’re kind of stuck in limbo.”

Cloutier said lawmakers across the country are urging the Biden Administration to consider granting Ukrainians temporary protected status, which would allow them to seek refuge in the United States without the United Nations officially identifying them as refugees.

“I think there is a wave of citizen response that will put a little pressure on the government to do something,” she said. “Certainly, I would like to see some Ukrainians arrive as quickly as they can.”

Cloutier said DORCAS International hasn’t been notified whether Rhode Island will be receiving any refugees in the near future, but said the state is prepared to provide any who do wind up here with a safe place to live.

“We’ve been resettling refugees for 40 years and we’ve never really had real concerns about refugee safety,” Cloutier said.

This is not the first time Rhode Island has offered to take in refugees in recent months. Last fall, the state welcomed more than 100 Afghan refugees who fled the country following the resurgence of the Taliban.

While Cloutier doesn’t expect Rhode Island to receive that many Ukrainian refugees, she knows those who do arrive will be quickly accepted by the community.

“We can place ourselves in that situation,” Cloutier said. “Think about if the city of Providence was being attacked. It really is just frightening when you see what’s happening to civilians when haven’t done anything wrong.”

“With the Afghan arrivals, the outpouring of support was amazing,” she added. “So I feel like the Ukrainians will receive that same warm welcome because of the situation they are in.”

Cloutier said DORCAS International typically helps resettle 150 refugees in Rhode Island per year, though the surge in Afghan refugees upped last year’s numbers significantly.

When refugees arrive in Rhode Island, DORCAS International helps them transition smoothly to American life by providing them with access to basic necessities, including housing, job training, health care and education.