Iranian living in RI: ‘I’ve been asked if I’m a terrorist’ amid Middle East tension

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Even though heightened tension between the United States and Iran seems to have de-escalated, Iranians currently living in America are worried for their safety and the safety of their families overseas.

Babak Hemmatian, a doctoral student at Brown University, said he’s been on edge since tensions between the two nations escalated when President Donald Trump authorized a targeted airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.

“I have been called names on the street, I have been asked if I’m a terrorist, in all seriousness, it creates this sense of lack of safety,” Hemmatian said.

Hemmatian said the U.S.-imposed travel bans make it difficult to visit his family back in Iran. The last time Hemmatian saw his family in Iran was a few years ago, just before his father passed away from cancer.

Nearly a day after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi airbases housing U.S. troops, Hemmatian said he’s continuously concerned for his family’s safety.

“It’s a constant worry that things are going to get worse for Iranians over in Iran — and Iranians here in the U.S.,” Hemmatian said.

In response to the missile attack, Trump implemented new economic sanctions on Iran instead of retaliating with another airstrike.

Maryam Attarpour, who was originally born in Iran and now lives in the United States, believes the sanctions are just making things worse.

“Economic sanctions need to be halted, especially when it comes to life-saving products that people need, like medicine, food,” Attarpour said.

Attarpour said while she keeps herself updated on the tensions between the two countries, she’s hurt when people ask her which side of the conflict he’s on.

“I don’t support war,” she said. “I don’t think it’s a matter of loyalty, I think it’s a matter of who you support to get to a diplomatic solution.”

In his remarks Wednesday, Trump asked for more NATO involvement, saying the United States is ready to make peace with Iran.

Both Hemmatian and Attarpour said they’re cautiously hopeful.