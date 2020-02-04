Investigators uncover sexual misconduct involving 5 former Moses Brown employees

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Five former teachers at Moses Brown School are alleged to have had inappropriate sexual contact with students, according to a letter from Head of School Matt Glendinning.

Glendinning said the probe began in January 2019 after the school received a report of sexual misconduct from a student enrolled at the school in the 1960s.

At that point, Glendinning said the school encouraged members of the community to contact T&M Protection Resources, the firm chosen to investigate the claim, regarding any relevant information about sexual misconduct at any point in the school’s history.

Glendinning said throughout the investigation, T&M spoke with 36 people about incidents alleged to have happened between the 1950s and early 2000s.

“Some said they had experienced inappropriate behavior themselves; others said they had witnessed it, were told about it by a survivor or simply heard rumors about it,” Glendinning said in the letter. “Although sexual misconduct was the focus of T&M’s investigation, allegations of other inappropriate or boundary-crossing behavior were also reported by some respondents.”

Glendinning said none of the reports were about any employee who currently works at Moses Brown.

Only one of the accused employees was named in the letter because he was deceased, according to Glendinning.

The investigation’s findings allege former teacher Basil Meserve, “engaged in sexual misconduct, inappropriate physical touching and other boundary-crossing behavior with at least nine Moses Brown students between the ages of 13 and 19 in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.”

Investigators also revealed that one Moses Brown employee “had reason to believe that Meserve had a sexual relationship with a senior in the 1960s.”

The other four were not identified in an effort to protect the survivors’ identity but were labeled only by letters, the report said.

Former employee A is alleged to have been “engaged in sexual misconduct, inappropriate physical touching and other boundary-crossing behavior with at least three Moses Brown students between the ages of 13 and 17.”

Investigators were told by one witness that the then head of school contacted police about the sexual misconduct, but T&M could not corroborate that report.

Former employee B is alleged to have “engaged in sexual misconduct with a Moses Brown student for several years from the time the student was 16 years old until after the student’s graduation from the school” between the 1970s and 1980s.

Former employee C is alleged to have “engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old Moses Brown student on one occasion in the 1970s.”

Investigators could not determine if the school was aware of the reported misconduct of former employees B and C.

Former employee D is alleged to have “engaged in sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old Moses Brown student in the 1980s.”

The former student, who spoke with investigators, did not report that misconduct to anyone at the time, the report said.

Investigators learned employee D also “engaged in boundary-crossing behavior that made at least one Moses Brown student uncomfortable in the late 1990s and early 2000s.”

The report said that employee D was terminated in the early 2000s after the then head of school learned the employee engaged in sexual misconduct with a student.

That incident was not reported to authorities because the victim was above the age of consent, according to the report.

Glendinning said anyone who has not contacted investigators but wants to come forward can do so by contacting T&M at mosesbrown@tmprotection.com or (646) 445-7707.