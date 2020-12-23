Investigators return to scene of deadly Providence fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire in Providence took the life of a 7-year-old girl and left her 2-year-old sister in critical condition.

The three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a multi-family home on Lucy Street, and the flames spread to two adjacent homes.

Firefighters, the state fire marshal, and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) returned to the scene Wednesday morning. They were seen using chainsaws and combing through the debris as they search for what sparked the fire.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said 14 people were displaced in total, which includes some residents of one of the neighboring homes. They’re all being assisted by the American Red Cross.

(1/3) I’m devastated by yesterday’s fire on Lucy Street that claimed the life of a young Providence resident, & uprooted the lives of so many others. As a father, I cannot imagine the sorrow. — Jorge Elorza (@Jorge_Elorza) December 23, 2020

“It’s just a terrible situation right now but I’m very thankful for our brave men and women in our fire department,” Elorza said Tuesday. “If it weren’t for them acting so fast and so professionally, things could’ve been even worse.”

It’s still unclear if the two girls were home alone when the fire started.

Investigators tell 12 News they will be on scene for most of the day to clear the scene and try to get some answers as to what caused the fire.

Fire Marshall, ATF and firefighters are back at the home on Lucy Street that caught fire last night, killing a 7-yr-old.



They are using with chainsaws and combing through what’s left of this multi-family home.



The victim’s 2-yr-old sister remains in critical condition. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/oRnuMgAb52 — Anita Baffoni (@AnitaBaffoni) December 23, 2020

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the family.