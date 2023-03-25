Providence, R.I. (WPRI) — The Pawtucket Fire Department tells 12 News there was a hit and run crash on 95 North in Providence Saturday night.

Fire officials said that at around 10:00 p.m. a Honda rear-ended another vehicle right before entering Pawtucket, lost control, and hit a light pole.

The person driving the Honda fled the scene and has not been found, according to the fire department.

Fire officials also said they believe there were no injuries.

This is a breaking news story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.