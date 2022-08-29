PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators have someone in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old West Warwick boy last month, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

Lapatin did not specify whether that person was a suspect in the murder of Ger’Vontae Tilson, who was gunned down in Providence.

The teenager was found unresponsive in a driveway on Wallace Street in late July. His death marked the capital city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Marisol Tilson, Ger’Vontae’s mother, tells 12 News she’s still in disbelief that her oldest son is gone.

“The more days that pass, the tougher it gets,” she said. “As a mom, one of the most exciting things is to see your child graduate high school, and we were so close. I won’t get to see that now.”

Marisol said she was contacted by detectives regarding the person of interest in her son’s death.

While she’s relieved that the investigation is moving forward, Marisol tells 12 News she still feels like she’s in the dark.

“The only emotion I really have is anger, and sadness, and confusion,” she explained. “I have more questions than answers.”

Despite not knowing, Ger’Vontae’s mother said she’s grateful for the diligent work of the capital city’s detectives and hopes her son will soon get the justice he deserves.

“They took something very special from my family,” she said. “I can never get him back.”

Lapatin said the department won’t be providing any additional information regarding the investigation into Ger’Vontae’s death at this time.