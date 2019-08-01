Interim superintendent gets first-hand look at Providence schools

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than 24-hours after being appointed as the temporary leader of the embattled Providence School District, Dr. Frances Gallo toured some of the school buildings Thursday morning.

Gallo came out of retirement for the post, and said she expects to stay for only 90 days. Rhode Island’s education commissioner, Angélica Infante-Green, is planning to take state control of the school district and install her own superintendent sometime this fall.

Gallo replaces Dorothy Smith, who was filling in as acting superintendent after former superintendent Chris Maher left his post at the end of the school year.

While Gallo’s tenure as superintendent will be short, she will hold the role during the first day of school, after a full summer of discussion and debate about what to do in the wake of the Johns Hopkins report that painted a dire picture of the schools back in June.

“I’m going to turn the place upside down,” Gallo told reporters.

Target 12 Investigator Steph Machado contributed to this story.