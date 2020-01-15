Interest grows in ‘Your Money’ program with recent spike in unclaimed property

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A substantial growth in the amount of unclaimed property is bringing new interest to the state’s “Your Money” program.

R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Monday that the state’s pool of unclaimed property grew by $23 million last year, bringing the total worth of unclaimed property to more than $389 million statewide.

Within 24 hours of the announcement, 4,500 claims were filed for unclaimed property totaling $1.15 million.

Magaziner tells Eyewitness News over the past few days, the state has reunited nearly 8,000 Rhode Islanders with more than $3 million in unclaimed property.

He said the launch of the “Find RI Money” website has helped streamline the process of reuniting people, businesses and non-profits with unclaimed property.

Are you owed money? Check findrimoney.com

“This money belongs to the individuals, to the Rhode Islanders,” Magaziner said. “It’s their property and so it lasts forever.”

Magaziner said in more complicated claims, additional documentation may be required, but even if your case is complex, you’re still entitled to that unclaimed property by law.

“We’ll hold onto that property forever, so even if it’s 10 years, 20 years, 50 years later,” Magaziner said. “It never expires, so people can claim it at any time.”

Magaziner said the millions of dollars in unclaimed property include money from old bank accounts and uncashed paychecks and unreturned rent or utility deposits.

Following these tips, according to Magaziner, could help prevent your property from being “abandoned”: