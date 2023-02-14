PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Valentine’s Day is an opportunity to express love to that special person in your life, oftentimes through gifts, but this year inflation will factor into the cost.

Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion last year and it’s one of the highest spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

Businesses like LaSalle Bakery have been preparing all morning for the day and have a variety of Valentine’s Day specials available regardless of your budget.

Starting the day with a sweet assignment! 🍫 Live on @wpri12 at LaSalle Bakery in Providence talking about how inflation is impacting the holiday! pic.twitter.com/yvMoczWPKA — Dana Casullo (@DanaCasullo) February 14, 2023

Being in love may cost you, but owner Michael Manni says inflation is impacting everyone.

“The egg prices have gotten so bad that we had to raise some prices,” he explained. “I mean things that have a lot of eggs. Eggs are in everything that we make so it’s really hard to avoid it, especially when the prices have almost doubled. We try to do it marginally.”

Manni said if you plan on heading to the bakery, try and get there as early as you can.