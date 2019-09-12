Company offers to pay people to drink coffee

This Thursday, March 29, 2018 photo shows a cup of coffee at a cafe in Los Angeles. A 10-year study released on Monday, July 2, 2018 shows that coffee drinkers had a lower risk of death than abstainers, including those who downed at least eight cups daily. The benefit was seen with instant, ground, decaf, […]

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Have you ever considered getting applying to get paid to complete surveys, try new foods or perhaps, coffee?

Buisness.org is offering to pay a Starbucks lover $1,000 to drink coffee at locally owned shops instead.

The requirements are:

Must seriously love coffee and be open to documenting and sharing your experiences with others.

Must be a self-professed Starbucks addict

Must be committed to buying locally to satisfy coffee needs for an entire month.

Build and maintain strong social presence is a bonus, but not mandatory.

Responsibilities:

Visit at least eight locally owned coffee shops during the course of a month.

Take picture of your cup of coffee at each shop.

Log the key metrics important for the team to gain insight into your experience.

Write a brief summary of your experience.

According to business.org, no drug tests or background checks are required.

Those who participate will be paid $250 of the $1,000 upon hiring and the full amount after completing the job.

The application process ends on Sept. 30.