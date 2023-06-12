PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-known street in Providence now has a new name.

On Saturday — the Day of Portugal — India Street was renamed Portugal Parkway to honor the neighborhood’s Portuguese heritage.

The street runs along India Point Park and the Providence River.

Councilman John Goncalves introduced the resolution earlier this year which was approved by the Providence City Council.

The resolution also highlights the community’s contribution to Rhode Island’s economy and Fox Point’s history as an immigration hub for the Portuguese between 1865 through the 1930s.

Sen. Jack Reed participated in the renaming ceremony.