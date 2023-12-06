PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders will soon be able to see the Independent Man up close.

Gov. Dan McKee is expected to unveil the 11-foot statue Wednesday morning on the R.I. State House floor.

The statue was taken down Tuesday for the first time in nearly 50 years, and only the second time in Rhode Island history.

It took about five minutes for the statue to be lowered, but took much longer for crews to secure it to the ground and make sure it didn’t break while laying down.

McKee decided to have the Independent Man temporarily taken down after drone footage revealed a crack in its marble base. Both the statue and its base will now undergo restoration.

The statue was designed by artist George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence.

It has weathered every storm since it was secured atop the State House in 1899 before it was last removed in 1975 to get a new gold coating.