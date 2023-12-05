PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Independent Man, which sits atop the Rhode Island State House, is set to be taken down Tuesday morning.

It’s the first time in nearly 50 years, and only the second time in the state’s history, that the statue is coming down.

As of now, the Independent Man will be officially removed from his pedestal at 7 a.m.

12 News plans to stream the event live right here and on WPRI 12.

Gov. Dan McKee decided to have the statue temporarily removed earlier this year after drone footage revealed a crack in its marble base.

Today's the day! Weather-permitting, crews will lift the 11 foot tall Independent Man off the State House dome at 7AM. There will be some gusts between 15 and 20mph, but it will be dry with good visibility. pic.twitter.com/7KSGsMGWjN — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 5, 2023

The statue will be lifted off the marble cupola and set down on the State House Plaza by Smith Street. It will then be laid onto a wooden platform and moved into the State House.

Once the Independent Man is restored, it will be temporarily put on public display before returning to its home.

The statue was designed by artist George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence. It’s covered in gold leaf, stands 11 feet tall and weighs more than 500 pounds.

The Independent Man was last removed in 1975. It was supposed to be taken down before Thanksgiving, but the state pushed it to early December.