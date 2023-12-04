PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the first time in nearly 50 years, and only the second time in Rhode Island history, the Independent Man is expected to be taken down for repairs Tuesday morning.

The statue will officially be removed from the top of the R.I. State House at 7 a.m.

Gov. Dan McKee decided to have the statue temporarily removed earlier this year, after drone footage revealed a crack in its marble base.

Once the Independent Man is restored, it will be temporarily put on public display before returning to its home.

The statue was designed by artist George Brewster and cast by the Gorham Manufacturing Company of Providence. It’s covered in gold leaf, stands 11 feet tall and weighs more than 500 pounds.

The Independent Man was last removed in 1975. It was supposed to be taken down before Thanksgiving, but the state pushed it to early December.