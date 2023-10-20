EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and staff at East Providence High School should see an increased police presence on Friday after a stabbing involving two students.

Police said the school was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a 17-year-old boy stabbed a 16-year-old boy in a bathroom.

Officers responded to the school just before 12:30 p.m. after they were contacted by the school resource officer. They were able to quickly identify and arrest the suspect, according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being taken to the hospital. At last check he was stable.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the stabbing but they don’t believe anyone else was involved.

Counselors will also be made available for anyone who needs the support.