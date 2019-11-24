Inclusiveness at PPAC with sensory-friendly performances

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you have ever been to a live performance, such as a play, musical, or acrobat performance you understand there is a lot going on.

And for those living with Autism, that added stimuli might be too much to handle.

Making the experience of going to see a live performance unbearable.

The Providence Performing Arts Center [PPAC] is featuring sensory-friendly performances in conjunction with The Autism Project.

Starting on Sunday with, The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, a sensory-friendly show starting at 3pm.

Additionally, PPAC will host its first-ever sensory-friendly Broadway performances late next month!

The performance is a musical and it’s fitting as we are entering the Christmas season.

The sensory-friendly musical Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will take place Saturday, December 21st at 11am.

Eyewitness News digital reporter Torry Gaucher will have a behind the scenes look at the process of making a performance sensory-friendly coming up tonight on Eyewitness News and on WPRI.com