Live Now
WATCH 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook

Inclusiveness at PPAC with sensory-friendly performances

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PPAC_1548442185219.png

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you have ever been to a live performance, such as a play, musical, or acrobat performance you understand there is a lot going on.

And for those living with Autism, that added stimuli might be too much to handle.

Making the experience of going to see a live performance unbearable.

The Providence Performing Arts Center [PPAC] is featuring sensory-friendly performances in conjunction with The Autism Project.

Starting on Sunday with, The Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, a sensory-friendly show starting at 3pm.

Additionally, PPAC will host its first-ever sensory-friendly Broadway performances late next month!

The performance is a musical and it’s fitting as we are entering the Christmas season.

The sensory-friendly musical Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas will take place Saturday, December 21st at 11am.

Eyewitness News digital reporter Torry Gaucher will have a behind the scenes look at the process of making a performance sensory-friendly coming up tonight on Eyewitness News and on WPRI.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com