In wake of deadly crash, RI motorcycling group calls for roadway safety

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a catastrophic motorcycle crash in New Hampshire killed seven people, including an East Providence man and a Lakeville couple, officials are reminding everyone who plans to hit the road this summer – no matter what mode of transportation – to be aware of their surroundings.

RI Motorcycle Association President Paul Bond just wrapped up an eight-week pilot program with the RI Department of Transportation called the “Citizens Traffic Safety Academy.”

“It’s summertime. Everyone is in a hurry and they’re not looking for motorcycles,” Bond said.

He’s urging drivers to be cautious of motorcycles, especially since newer cars are much quieter and make it harder for riders to hear them.

“We have to watch out for ourselves, but also need help from cars to give us the time and the effort to stay out of the way,” Bond said.

During the summer months, rising temperatures can create a variety of road hazards for both motorcyclists and cars alike, according to Bond.

“We can’t just avoid these issues, speed bumps and cracks in the road, we can’t avoid it where a car can just go over it,” he explained.

Bond said the RI Motorcycle Association wants drivers to be aware of their actions on the road. He hopes the pilot program he attended will be implemented across the country to make travel safer for everyone.