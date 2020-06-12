In reversal, federal judge blocks Providence from revoking Wild Zebra’s licenses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal judge has blocked the city of Providence from pulling the licenses of the Wild Zebra strip club, after lawyers for the club asserted a “First Amendment right to offer nude dancing.”

Rhode Island U.S. District Court Chief Judge John McConnell granted the injunction to the Allens Avenue club Thursday, reversing course after initially denying it in April.

The Wild Zebra was shuttered by the Providence Board of Licenses in February after the licensing board found “gross negligence” on the part of the owners led to two incidents of solicitation of prostitution.

The licensing board had utilized a city ordinance that required all licenses to be pulled if “gross negligence” was found, rather than more incremental discipline such as a suspension.

The club appealed the liquor license revocation to the state Department of Business Regulation, but had to go to the state Supreme Court for the adult entertainment license, which the DBR does not regulate.

The Supreme Court declined to take up the case.

The Wild Zebra filed a further complaint in federal court, and McConnell initially denied the preliminary injunction in April, finding the club was unlikely to succeed on the merits of its case.

In granting a motion to reconsider the denial, McConnell wrote in his decision Thursday that because the Supreme Court would not take up the case, the club did not have an opportunity for judicial review of a case where the business’s constitutional rights might be infringed. The club’s argument is that nude dancing is expressive conduct protected by the First Amendment.

The Rhode Island ACLU backed the club, filed an amicus brief with the court supporting the motion to reconsider.

The new injunction blocks the city of Providence from enforcing the revocation of the adult entertainment license.