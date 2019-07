PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The unredacted banking information of two public officials who had money stolen from their campaign accounts was available online for months before it was removed, the Board of Elections revealed on Tuesday.

Board of Elections Chair Diane Mederos said the board's staff accidentally posted the campaign bank account numbers of Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea as part of a report on candidates who received public matching funds in 2018.