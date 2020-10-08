In an effort to continue Al Fresco Dining, Federal Hill to adorn sidewalks with Christmas lights

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The sidewalks along Federal Hill will soon be adorned with Christmas lights as part of an ongoing effort to extend the Al Fresco Dining initiative into the winter months.

Rick Simone of the Federal Hill Commerce Association said beginning next week, nearly 5,000 feet of Christmas lights will bright up the sidewalks along Atwells Avenue from Bradford Street to Knight Street.

Simone said the lights will create an ambiance that will keep businesses open and people outside.

“There’s large groups of people that would prefer to be outside, so we’re doing everything we can,” he said.

Within the past week, Simone said they’ve also distributed hundreds of heat lamps and blankets, as well as additional sanitation equipment, to restaurants along Atwells Avenue.

He said they were able to purchase these items through Gov. Gina Raimondo’s “Take it Outside” initiative.

Federal Hill restaurants, like Venda Bar, have been reaping the benefits of Al Fresco Dining, which allows Federal Hill restaurants to extend their dining rooms into the streets, since it began back in June.

“If there were no extra accommodations made or some of the funds that were made available to us also, I mean a lot of businesses, including us, would’ve been in trouble,” Manager at Venda Bar Michael Costantino said.

The experience was recently extended into the month of October, and Simone said they will evaluate month by month on whether it can continue as the weather gets colder.

“People have been very receptive to it,” Costantino said. “They’re coming with their jackets, their sweaters – blankets if they want to. We feel very safe outside.”