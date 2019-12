PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One day before the House is expected to vote on whether or not to impeach President Donald Trump, dozens of people gathered at the Rhode Island State House to demand he be removed from office.

The rally, according to event organizers, is part of a nationwide movement to ensure Congress holds Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 elections.

It was one of hundreds that occurred across the country Tuesday.