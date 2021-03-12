‘I’m on the road, literally’: Local pianist finds catchy way to keep playing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It was easy to feel the winter blues this year, but for Mark Taber the cure has always been at the tip of his fingers.

Mark said the pandemic locked him out from doing what he loves, playing piano for people, but like a catchy tune he found a way to stick around.

“I’ve been playing since I was like five,” he said.

During his teenage years, Mark discovered jazz and the rest is history.

“That was a turning point, I just couldn’t get enough,” he said.

Living through a pandemic at 77-years-old, Mark said music has been the best medicine to keep him going.

“It just takes you away for a while,” he explained.

Mark said the show must go on, even if it’s in the back of his two-door Ford.

“I’ve been playing for years,” he said. “They’ll say well Mark are you playing anywhere? I say yep, I’m on the road, literally.”

Mark plays for customers at Chez Pascal, which right now is only open for takeout and outdoor dining. His first performance was over the summer when they first welcomed people back.

Owner Kristin Gennuso said she knew exactly who to call when she thought of the idea.

“We threw it out to Mark and he was like well I’ve never done that before, but I’ll try it,” Kristin said.

Mark’s had one COVID-19 shot and has one more to go, but he said he feels safe and good doing this.

“People are out, they are eating together, I’m playing the music for them, I’ll take it,” he said.

Mark said he feels fortunate to be able to do this.

“With all the stuff that’s going on, it’s good to put something out,” he said. “I feel really good about being able to put something positive out on the sidewalk.”

“Music does things that you cant do otherwise, music just really moves people in such a different way,” Kristin added. “Especially the type that Mark plays, you can’t not be calmed by it and feel hopeful and connected.”