PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the situation between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, a Rhode Island priest is worried about his loved ones.

Father Mykhaylo Dosyak of Saint Michael the Archangel church was born and raised in Ukraine and tells 12 News that his entire family still lives there.

Dosyak said he speaks to his mother and sister every day amid fears of a potential invasion, which he believes would bring endless violence and no freedom.

“They are scared. They are afraid and I am afraid,” he said Monday. “In my heart I know what it will be like if [Putin] invades Ukraine.”

Dosyak has now been living in the United States for two decades and oversees two parishes in Woonsocket and Fall River. He said the ongoing tension in Ukraine is something he’s lived with most of his life.

“Living there is not easy,” Dosyak said. “It’s nothing new. It’s everyday war. Every day our soldiers, our civilians, kids are dying of the war.”

Congressman Jim Langevin, who was at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend, told 12 News the risk of invasion puts more pressure on unity than ever.

“What is next? What other countries will potentially be on his hit list next?” Langevin asked. “We should all be worried about this. This is really about a dictator trying to stifle the freedom of an independent country.”

While Langevin applauded President Joe Biden’s efforts to meet with Putin in hopes of avoiding war, Dosyak worries that nothing will change.

“Blah blah blah, and after they will say we are so deeply sorry,” Dosyak said. “Nothing’s going to happen.”

“To understand the fear with what people are living right now, you have to live there,” he continued. “I’m living here but my heart is there.”

Dosyak said he worries for his nieces and nephews and other children in Ukraine, not knowing what kind of life is ahead with a protentional Russian takeover. He said as a priest, he will continue to pray and put his faith in God’s hands.