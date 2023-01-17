PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The venue once known as the Providence Civic Center is celebrating 50 years in operation.

The building that’s now named the Amica Mutual Pavilion, aka the “Amp,” held its grand opening on January 17, 1973. Decades later, it continues to serve as one of New England’s premier arenas, remaining a vital contributor to the state’s economy and an iconic destination for sports and entertainment.

A look at the arena then and now (Courtesy of the Amica Mutual Pavilion office)

The Amp has had multiple name changes throughout five decades, including the Dunkin Donuts Center, aka the “Dunk,” up until last year.

The venue is notably the home of the Providence Bruins and Providence College Friars. The NCAA tournament has also been held there.

Officials said over 38 million guests have passed through its doors. The venue has also hosted more than 7,000 events and many notable guests, including Elvis Presley, who performed there in 1977 just a few months before he died.

Some of the other top artists who have come to the Amp include Frank Sinatra, Kiss, Aerosmith, and the Grateful Dead. Boston Pops has also performed there 27 times.

The kickoff to the celebration will be the venue’s “Amp Gives 50” campaign, which will launch this month. The agenda includes weekly acts of kindness to support the surrounding community.