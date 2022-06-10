PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A changing of the guard may soon come to a Federal Hill dining staple.

Sal Marzilli, the owner and head chef of Joe Marzilli’s Old Canteen Italian Restaurant, announced he will be selling the restaurant that has marked the entrance of Federal Hill for more than 65 years.

Marzilli said that while he’s enjoyed his work, he wants to step back and enjoy life.

“Other areas of your life sometimes get neglected, because you’re always here, you’re always on duty, you’re always ready to go,” Marzilli explained.

Marzilli has a wife, two daughters, and a new grandchild who will keep him busy. His retirement plans are simple: he wants to relax and spend time with his family.

“It’s just a matter of Sal wanting to step back and enjoy whatever time he has left in his life without being on call 24/7 every day,” Marzilli said.

Marzilli’s father opened the restaurant in 1956 and ran it until his passing in 2007, when his son Sal took over. The restaurant used to be a go-to for former Providence Mayor Vincent “Buddy” Cianci.

Marzilli hopes the next owner wants to keep the legacy of Old Canteen going.

“That comforting sign out there has been glowing for years. Hopefully it will keep on glowing,” Marzilli said.

Marzilli wants customers to be at peace knowing he’s not planning to close his doors immediately.

“I don’t plan on closing, I’m not going to close, I enjoy what I do,” Marzilli said. “I have my staff that I have to be concerned with, so business as usual right now at the Old Canteen, with the caveat that Sal is officially ready to move on.”