‘I would have made a different decision’: Infante-Green on hiring former PVD superintendent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In her regular appearance on 12 News Now at 4, Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said she is working on rebuilding trust and moving forward after the resignation of Providence Superintendent Harrison Peters.

“If I could have seen all of this back then, then I would have made a different decision,” Infante-Green said when asked if hiring Peters was a mistake.

Infante-Green said the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) will likely finalize an interim superintendent by Thursday and announce that person formally next week. She said there will be both a national and local search for a permanent replacement.

“We’re going to hire the most qualified person, whether they’re a Rhode Islander or not,” she said.

As for the fall, Infante-Green said all students should be prepared to learn in their physical classrooms.

“We’re going to be back to what we know as education here in Rhode Island,” she said. “We’re committed to having everyone back in September.”

RIDE is also offering a wide array of summer options for students in grades pre-K through 12. Infante-Green said they filled about 2,000 seats in a week, and 6,000 seats are still available.

“There’s so many things available for your students, free of charge,” she said. “We’re really excited to offer this to all students in Rhode Island.”