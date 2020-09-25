‘I want my day in court’: Mom of 2007 shooting victim refuses to give up her fight for justice

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Nancy Wilson

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nancy Wilson believes she physically felt the moment her son was murdered 13 years ago.

“It felt like an amputation,” Wilson recalled. “I was alive and something was being amputated from me.”

It was the night of December 21, 2007, when Wilson received a frantic call from her daughter.

“I heard those awful words, ‘Come quick, Nathan’s been shot,'” Wilson said.

Wilson’s son, Nathan Davis, was 25 years old when he was killed.

“He was on Knowles Street with a couple of other people, a car came down, he went over to the car because he knew them,” Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin said. “An argument started, the passenger came out with a gun and I think in the end three of them had guns.”

Davis was found lying in the middle of the road suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Wilson spoke with 12 News hours after her son was murdered.

“Whoever did this out there, you will pay, justice will be served,” she said.

It’s been 13 years, and Wilson said she’s still waiting for her son’s killers to be brought to justice.

“I still feel that same pain,” Wilson said.

Lapatin said it appears Davis’ murder was opportunistic and could have been retribution for a gang-related slaying two years earlier.

But investigators learned Davis wasn’t involved in the ongoing feud.

“There was never anything to show us that Nathan was involved in any gang activity or any criminal activity whatsoever,” Lapatin said.

Lapatin said some of the suspects are now in prison on unrelated charges, but Wilson isn’t giving up hope that her son’s killers will one day pay for the pain they’ve caused her.

“I want my day in court,” Wilson said. “I want them to see my face, I want them to know what they took from me. I can never get it back, but I can have some sort of closure.”

Anyone who knows who may have killed Davis is urged to call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.

The Cold Case Cards » | Cold Case Cards: All In »

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In

If you have any info about this or any cold case, please call:

1-877-RI-SOLVE | 1-877-747-6583

RI DOC Inmates call *9083

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour