PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Michelle Brophy-Baermann remembers breathing a sigh of relief when she heard the jury’s verdict late last month.

It was a moment she had been waiting for — justice for her late daughter.

“I was very concerned at one point that there would not be justice,” Michelle recalled. “I’m just so grateful.”

Isaiah Pinkerton, 26, was found guilty of the August 2021 murder of 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann.

Miya was shot while standing next to her parked car on Olney Street with her boyfriend, according to prosecutors. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

It was later determined Miya wasn’t Pinkerton’s intended target, and that he was actually out “looking for revenge” with his suspected accomplice Shawn Mann, whose younger brother had been shot and killed by a rival gang.

It took more than a year for police to track down the two men. It was a routine traffic stop that crack the case, when officers found a ghost gun wrapped in a bandana near where the suspects were pulled over, according to prosecutors.

Miya Brophy-Baermann

When asked whether Pinkerton’s conviction brought her closure, Michelle described it as being bittersweet, adding that it doesn’t change the fact that she’s been robbed of a lifetime of memories she would’ve had with her daughter.

“There’s this huge hole … forever,” Michelle said. “I looked forward to being the mother of the bride, being a grandmother to her children.”

“Thinking about the past, thinking of her as a child and a young woman … those are really hard memories,” she continued. “I miss her.”

Michelle described her daughter as being “goofy,” adding that she was always laughing and smiling.

“The house is so quiet. She was so full of energy,” Michelle said. “I miss just talking to her.”

Michelle said it’s impossible for her to decide what she misses most about her daughter.

“I miss everything,” she said. “She had so many dreams … she worked so hard.”

Prior to her death, Miya had just graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in speech pathology and started a job in her field. Her parents started a scholarship fund in her name, which provides financial assistance to traditionally under-represented students studying communicative disorders.

“I just knew she was going to do so many amazing things,” Michelle said. “I like to think she’d be excited … by what we’re trying to do.”

Pinkerton’s trial started last month and wrapped up in less than two weeks. Michelle said she’s grateful it didn’t drag on for too long, and she’s hopeful that Mann’s will be over and done with just as swiftly.

“This all happened really quickly in my mind,” she said. “It was such a relief.”

It’s unclear at this time when Pinkerton will be sentenced, though Mann is due back in court on Tuesday.