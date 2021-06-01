‘I just can’t believe it’: Providence monument cleaned following vandalism on Memorial Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The paint was black, the strokes were thick and the intent was clear, to cover the words that define the qualities of those who serve in the U.S. military.

The Providence War Memorial was vandalized on Memorial Day, but with strong paint remover and a power washer, the graffiti was removed around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Honor, heroism, duty, loyalty are engraved on the pillars shown once again in La Salle Square, and above those words, the names of the men and women from the city who’ve served.

Cecil Hickman, a Vietnam veteran, heard the news about the vandalism and wanted to see it for himself.

“I just can’t believe it, it’s crazy,” he said.

Hickman said he understands all too well the pain of losing a comrade in battle.

“When you’ve seen a 19, 20, 21 year old in a coffin, back from the Persian Gulf war or any of the other wars and they’re so young, how can you not honor what they’ve done,” he said.

Hickman said vandalizing the memorial is a means of dishonoring those who paid the ultimate price for freedom, especially on Memorial Day.

Mayor Jorge Elorza ensured the city will work to immediately repair the memorial.

“I strongly condemn the vandalism that occurred at the Providence War Memorial,” Elorza said. “We pay homage to Providence residents who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and we remember them every day, especially during Memorial Day weekend.”

Daniel McConaghy is the executive director of the R.I. Convention Center Authority responsible for maintaining the monument grounds.

“It’s senseless and I was glad that we were able to jump on that fast and again, clean it to as quickly as we were able to restore and bring it back to its condition,” he said.

McConaghy said no other graffiti was found anywhere else on the grounds of the convention center complex, and that this hasn’t been an issue in the past at this monument.

Providence police confirm a full investigation is underway to try and determine who is responsible for the vandalism and why.