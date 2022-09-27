PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading through Providence on I-95 will notice another traffic pattern change later this week.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced the remaining two travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway will be moved onto the newly built viaduct bridge Thursday night.

The far left lane shifted onto the new bridge last week.

All lanes will have access to the state offices/Route 146 exit, according to RIDOT, but travelers are advised to stay in the far right lane for easy access to the off-ramp.

Courtesy of RIDOT

RIDOT says a temporary ramp linking the Atwells Avenue exit to the new bridge will be installed by early October.

The full project, which also includes changes to alleviate congestion issues in that area, is expected to be completed in fall 2025.