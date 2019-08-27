I-195 on-ramps in EP reopen

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Good news, Townies: your on-ramps are back.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced Tuesday on social media that the highway ramps to get on I-195 West from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Avenue were expected to reopen. Workers began removing the barriers to the ramps around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

“I know the residents and I, as well as people who come into our city for business and other reasons, very much welcome the reopening of these ramps,” DaSilva told WPRI 12. “The traffic congestion and backups will be greatly reduced once these ramps reopen.”

“We thank the DOT for expediting the opening of these ramps,” he added.

R.I. Department of Transportation spokesperson Charles St. Martin said crews would be coming in Tuesday night to do the work necessary, subject to weather, to open the ramps Wednesday. “That’s the plan,” he said.

RIDOT closed the on-ramps in April 2018 to replace the Parkway Ramp Bridge as part of the $21 million RhodeWorks I-195 Corridor Bridges project, and to repair the nearby Washington Bridge. RIDOT says the Parkway project has been completed on time and on budget.

The ramp closures are part of a jumble of traffic changes at the border of East Providence and Providence.

Exit 3 to Gano Street on I-195 West has been closed since last year, and RIDOT officials have said they may close it permanently and reroute traffic over the Henderson Bridge. And the Henderson Bridge itself is set to be redesigned in the coming years.

