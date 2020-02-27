I-195 East congested through East Providence due to crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All lanes are back open on Interstate 195 eastbound near Exit 2C in East Providence after a crash involving an oil truck and two cars temporarily shut the highway down.

Reports of the crash came in around 6:30 a.m. One car appeared to be crushed under an oil truck and a second car was seen heavily damaged near the center median.

At least one person was transported to a hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash has since been cleared but drivers should still expect slow-moving traffic in the area.

In the video below, you can see traffic slowly moving by near Exit 2C:

Eyewitness News will update this story once information becomes available. Stay with Eyewitness News This Morning on FOX Providence until 9 a.m. and WPRI.com