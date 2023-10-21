PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people marched from the Rhode Island State House through Providence on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestine, as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

The “All Out for Palestine” rally was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation of Rhode island. In a social media post, the organization called on the United States government to stop aid to Israel and criticized the “relentless bombings on Palestinians.”

Providence police said Friday there would be increased police presence at the rally.

The march kicked off on the steps of the State House, later cutting through Francis Street and Memorial Boulevard. The group then gathered outside the Textron building downtown.

