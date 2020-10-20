Hundreds rally behind victim of officer-involved moped crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The revving of ATVs and dirt bikes could be heard throughout the South Side of Providence Tuesday evening as hundreds of people gathered to demand justice for the victim in an officer-involved moped crash from over the weekend.

Advocates holding signs and chanting “Black Lives Matter” gathered less than two miles from the crash site at Knight Memorial Library Tuesday evening to rally behind Jhamal Gonsalves, 24, who’s family tells 12 News remains hospitalized and in a coma.

More scene from the protest along Elmwood Avenue in Providence. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/bqYfKGTEcj — Johnny Villella (@JohnnyVillella) October 20, 2020

Gonsalves was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night immediately following the crash, which occurred as officers were attempting to reel in hundreds of off-road vehicles that took to the city streets.

The officer involved, identified by police as Kyle Endres, appeared to be following Gonsalves down Elmwood Avenue prior to the crash. Cell phone video from a witness shows Gonsalves take an abrupt right turn before losing control of his moped and slamming into a building.

It’s still unclear at this time whether Endres actually hit Gonsalves before he crashed.

Endres, a six-year veteran of the force, has since been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation, which is being primarily conducted by the Providence Police Department.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jorge Elorza promised a thorough investigation.

“We are fully committed to making sure we have a transparent and complete investigation,” Elorza said.

Those who attended the rally ultimately mobilized and began marching down Elmwood Avenue. Smoke filled the air as bikers revved their engines in support of Gonsalves, whose fiancé tells 12 News has a passion for Motocross.

This is a developing story and will be updated.