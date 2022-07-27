PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More e-bikes and e-scooters are coming to the capital city.

Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Tuesday that Providence is expanding its electric bike and scooter offerings.

The city recently signed contracts with Bird and Veo. Both electric bike share companies join Spin, which arrived in Providence last summer.

Elorza said the bikes provide affordable access to cost-effective, sustainable transit options for residents and visitors alike.

“Expanding the availability of e-bikes and e-scooters in Providence allows riders to pick a vehicle that best fits their journey while simultaneously improving transit efficiency in our city,” Elorza said.

Bird and Veo will provide the city with 100 e-bikes and 100 e-scooters starting this month. Both companies plan to increase those numbers to 200 by September, according to Elorza.

Electric bike and scooters have a checkered past in Providence. The city’s first experience with electric bike share was with JUMP bikes back in 2017.

The bikes were popular in the city, but also easy to break into, allowing people to ride them without paying or take them off the GPS grid altogether.

Police were consistently responding to reports of teens and young adults using the unlocked bikes to flee from crime scenes. The bikes were often vandalized and found abandoned on sidewalks, private property and even thrown into the Providence River.

The bikes were pulled from the streets in August 2019, with a promise from the company to make them more tamper-proof and then eventually return to Providence. The company was eventually sold to a scooter company called Lime, and the bikes never returned.

The bike racks sat empty around the capital city for nearly two years before Spin bikes were introduced.

Spin assured the city that its bikes are “highly tamper-resistant.” Both Bird and Veo have said the same of their e-bikes and scooters.

Residents and visitors can unlock a bike or scooter from Spin, Bird or Veo by downloading the corresponding smartphone app. It costs a small fee to unlock the bike or scooter, then the rider pays per minute after that.