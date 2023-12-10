PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people gathered in Downtown Providence on Sunday morning for this year’s “Downtown Jingle 5K.”

Those who participated in the event said it was a good way to dress up and spend time with friends and family during the holiday season.

“The 5K’s like this are fun. You can show your holiday spirit and run with all your friends that are dressed up also. It’s a good time,” said Scott Brum, who participated for the first time.

The event also included food, drinks, raffles and live music.