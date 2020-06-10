Protesters call for defunding of Providence police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hundreds of people gathered at Burnside Park Wednesday evening demanding that the Providence Police Department be defunded.

The Providence City Council Finance Committee is discussing the topic during a public “webinar” Wednesday night.

The public “webinar” view of this Zoom mtg on defunding police doesn’t allow me to see the number of participants. But someone who is invited into the call itself tells me there are more than 200 pic.twitter.com/vXdcfQUy42 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) June 10, 2020

Organizers of the rally tell Eyewitness News they hope that in the short-term, the city decides to reallocate the department’s funding. In the long-term, they hope the city will abolish the department altogether.

