Protesters call for defunding of Providence police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hundreds of people gathered at Burnside Park Wednesday evening demanding that the Providence Police Department be defunded.
The Providence City Council Finance Committee is discussing the topic during a public “webinar” Wednesday night.
Organizers of the rally tell Eyewitness News they hope that in the short-term, the city decides to reallocate the department’s funding. In the long-term, they hope the city will abolish the department altogether.
