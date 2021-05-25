How George Floyd is being remembered in RI one year after his death

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday marks one year since the death of Gorge Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been convicted of murder and manslaughter, but Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and calls for change.

A silent protest will be held outside three Care New England facilities, including Women and Infants Hospital in Providence at 9:29 a.m. That time representing the nine minutes and 20 seconds Floyd was pinned under Chauvin’s knee.

Later Tuesday evening, the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee will be holding an event at 6:15 p.m. on the steps of the State House to honor Floyd’s life. The group is also calling for the repeal of law that governs discipline and punishment for officers in the Ocean State.

Elected leaders and activist groups in Rhode Island have called for an update, or full-on repeal, to the law enforcement officer’s bill of rights.

Also in the wake of Floyd’s death, two state lawmakers introduced legislation that would ban police from using chokeholds, and require body-worn cameras for officers statewide.

Since Floyd’s death, 36 states have passed some form of police reform. Civil Rights Activist Deray McKesson co-founded “Campaign Zero” a group fighting for police reform.

“I think for black people it was like déjà vu, we’ve been here before, we’ve seen it,” he said. “For a lot of other people, it was shock. People were like, ‘I can’t believe the country’s like that,’ and we’re like, ‘the country’s been like that. You just saw it on camera, right?'”

At the national level, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which includes a ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants, was passed by the House but is now stalled in the Senate.