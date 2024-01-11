EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ducks floated on Wednesday along a flooded Abbott Street in East Providence, an area where many homes will be either relocated or demolished as part of a new voluntary home buyout program.

The neighborhood, which includes Abbott, Marsh and State streets, has been prone to severe flooding in recent years. The influx of so much water often results in water-covered roadways and flooded basements.

A day after Wednesday’s flooding, Mayor Bob DaSilva visited the neighborhood. He said the city is working to transform the area using a new federally funded program.

“If you look around you see some of the water still standing here, you see wild life, you see ducks,” he told Target 12. “It will become a public open space that people can enjoy.”

The new program allows the city to buy flood-prone properties from homeowners. It was made possible with the help of U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, who secured nearly $10 million in federal funds.

The elected officials hope the program will give new options to neighbors who are sick of having to deal with cleaning up after heavy rainstorms. The flood on Wednesday marked the second time in recent months the area has been covered in water.

DaSilva said the city has already purchased 14 homes and five vacant lots, costing nearly $7 million in federal funds. The program is voluntary, and there are still neighbors who want to stick it out.

Abbott Street resident Miriam Bamba said she decided not to sell her house to the city because she just moved in two years ago and is happy living there.

“I told them, ‘I just bought my house and I love my house,'” she told Target 12. “I don’t want to leave because this is my favorite house.”

For the homes that are purchased, DaSilva said they will either relocate them with help from Habitat for Humanity, or demolish them next year. The city is planning to restore the area back to its natural habitat, which local officials are hopeful will reduce flooding in the future.

DaSilva said the plan will also help families who decide to stay.

“Hopefully when the other homes are remediated, and the properties are turned back into nature, we are hoping that helps the people who stayed avoid future flooding,” he said.

The purchased land will also become deed-restricted, meaning homes cannot be built on the land again in the future.

According to Reed, Middletown is expected to receive $1.2 million and Narragansett will receive nearly $1 million in federal funds for similar projects.

Sarah Guernelli (sguernelli@wpri.com) is the consumer investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with her on Twitter and on Facebook.