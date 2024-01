PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders are at the scene of a house fire in Providence’s West End.

The call came in from 102 Superior St. around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of the home.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone has been injured.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.