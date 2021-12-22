Hotel Providence offers free rooms during Christmas to families of hospitalized relatives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — People with loved ones in Providence hospitals will have a place to stay on Christmas this year, free of charge.

Hotel Providence announced it will offer complimentary guest rooms on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day to the families of patients at Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Women and Infants Hospital, and Miriam Hospital.

“No one should have to be alone for Christmas,” hotel General Manager Tom Anderson said. “And for those who can’t make it home for the holidays, we’ll help bring their homes to them.”

Families can stay for one or two nights and rooms are based on availability.

“The holidays can be a very stressful time, especially when someone you love is ill,” Anderson said. “We hope that being close by will alleviate much of that stress and enable our guests to more fully enjoy the holiday.”

Those who are interested should call the hotel’s front desk at (401) 861-8000.

